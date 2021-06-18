Seinfeld Leaving Hulu Next Week

✖

The battle for content continues for streaming services, which are all looking to provide more reasons for users to stay subscribed. Netflix sits at the top with a huge subscriber base, and they look to keep it that way, as another huge sitcom makes its way to the service. In 2019 Netflix announced that it would be adding Seinfeld to its streaming lineup once its current deal with Hulu ended, and now that day is almost here. Seinfeld will be gone from Hulu on June 23rd at 11:59 PM, leaving it open for its big Netflix debut, though we aren't sure when exactly it will officially drop on Netflix just yet.

The original Netflix announcement said "Jerry & Elaine & George & Kramer & Netflix -All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021."

Seinfeld was a big get for Hulu when it debuted exclusively on their service, and Netflix hopes that will be the case once the show hits its platform. It also hopes that it can help fill a void after two of its biggest classic shows departed the service, those being Friends and The Office. Friends was picked up by HBO Max in 2020, and The Office was picked up by Peacock starting earlier this year.

Both shows were huge for Netflix, and the streaming platform brought a renewed attention to both series as well. Netflix is hopeful that Seinfeld, even though it's been offered on Hulu over the past few years, will have a similar impact, and that could very well be the case.

Despite being massively popular on Netflix, both Friends and The Office have continued to see success on their new platforms. That was partly due. to initiatives to take advantage of the property. In HBO Max's case, they brought the cast together for a Friends reunion, which crushed for them and pulled in all sorts of attention from the mainstream and longtime fans alike. For The Office, Peacock went into the vault and released never-before-seen clips and footage from the show, giving Office fans something new along with their favorite episodes.

So even after such massive exposure on one platform, shows can still be quite successful at their next stop, especially if you take advantage and do something new with it. A Seinfeld reunion or behind the scenes commentary might be a perfect fit, but we'll have to wait and see.