Netflix Announces Seinfeld Arriving a Lot Earlier Than Expected

After the departures of The Office and Friends, Netflix subscribers have been looking forward to 2022, when the streaming service would be adding another iconic comedy to its roster for the first time. It was announced quite a while ago that January 2022 would see the arrival of Seinfeld, with all 180 episodes of the classic sitcom hitting Netflix at once. Well, on Wednesday morning, Netflix surprised everyone by announcing a much earlier arrival for Seinfeld.

Instead of waiting until 2022 to check out Seinfeld on Netflix, subscribers will be able to start binging the series in exactly one month. The entire Seinfeld series is coming to Netflix on October 1st, a full three months before it was initially slated to debut.

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on October 1 pic.twitter.com/H73RZvNUw9 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

Co-created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, Seinfeld is one of the most acclaimed and beloved sitcoms in history. The series first premiered in 1989 and ran for a total of nine seasons, wrapping up its run in 1998. In addition to creating the series, Seinfeld starred alongside Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards.

As you can see in the announcement video above, Netflix is jokingly treating Seinfeld's arrival as a 180-episode premiere of a new show.

“This is the first time we’ve taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump,” said Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld. "We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”

