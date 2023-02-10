Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Posts Cryptic Message Ahead of Doctor Who Debut

Actor Ncuti Gatwa is sparking speculation about whether or not he could be leaving Netflix's Sex Education. In a post on his Instagram, Gatwa recently shared a photo of the door to his trailer on the set of the series, captioned with "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

This comes after previous confirmation that Gatwa would appear in the upcoming fourth season of the series, even as he is set to star as the Fifteenth Doctor in the newest stint of Doctor Who.

When will Ncuti Gatwa join Doctor Who?

Gatwa is set to play the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

What is Sex Education about?

In Sex Education Season 3, it's a new year as Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff. Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in its lead roles, with Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jim Howic, and Jason Isaacs also starring. The series was renewed for a fourth season last fall.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," show creator Leslie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

