Sex Education Loses Main Cast Member for Season 4

Sex Education has become a bonafide fan favorite thanks to its eclectic ensemble cast — but it looks like the makeup of that cast is poised to change in Season 4. In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Tanya Reynolds revealed that she will not be returning as Lily in the show's upcoming fourth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision was made "months ago", as part of a new creative path for the series, now that the show's Moordale High School has been closed. Reynolds will be the second Sex Education series regular to not return for Season 4, in addition to Ola actress Patricia Allison.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows — when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," Reynolds explained to the RadioTimes.

In Sex Education Season 3, it's a new year as Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in its lead roles, with Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jim Howic, and Jason Isaacs also starring. The series was renewed for a fourth season last fall.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," show creator Leslie Nunn told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

"It was a wonderful surprise, but I really didn't see it coming," Nunn said of the series' success on Netflix. "In a lot of ways, I just feel like I live in that teenage world. At this stage, I don't really have time to take anything else on, but I am getting more offers and really fantastic opportunities coming my way. A few years ago I didn't think that was going to happen at all."

What do you think of Reynolds not returning for Sex Education Season 4? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Sex Education Season 4 will debut exclusively on Netflix at a later date.

