Sex Education is coming back for Season 4 on Netflix. Their giant TUDUM event is still rolling today as fans all over the world pile in for a look at their favorite shows and movies. It should shock no one that the fan-favorite series would be back for more on the streaming service, but you never really know until it’s official. Teen comedies from Britain have been a winner for Netflix over the course of the last few years. This Asa Butterfield-led project is no different. People just can’t seem to get enough of Otis Milburn’s trials as the son of a famous sex therapist (played by Gillian Anderson). He doles out relationship advice to his classmates and chaos kind of ensues. Laurie Nun has to be thrilled about the success of the series she created. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the series hovers around a 96% freshness rating. Sex Education also managed to bring home a BAFTA TV Award for best female comedy performance as Aimee Lou Wood dazzled.

Not too long ago, Nunn spoke with THR about what she saw in the future for the show. She admitted that people love these characters and people really connected with all of the storylines.

“I think these characters … they’ve got legs,” the show creator explained. “I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

“It was a wonderful surprise, but I really didn’t see it coming,” Nunn said when asked about the massive run on Netflix. “In a lot of ways, I just feel like I live in that teenage world. At this stage, I don’t really have time to take anything else on, but I am getting more offers and really fantastic opportunities coming my way. A few years ago I didn’t think that was going to happen at all.”

