Shadow and Bone: Freddy Carter Discusses Exploring Kaz Brekker's Backstory in Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Crows are expanding. As evident by ComicBook.com's exclusive clip from Shadow and Bone Season 2, Kaz Brekker's band of bandits will be adding both Wylan Hendriks and Nina Zenik to their ranks during the sophomore installment. While the roster itself is expanding in numbers, it is also set to grow within its original core as well. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is set to put an added spotlight on Kaz himself, as the casting of Fflyn Edwards as "Young Kaz" revealed that the peacoat-clad crook will be the subject of flashbacks throughout this new batch of episodes.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, actor Freddy Carter acknowledged the mystery surrounding his character, noting that many aspects of Kaz are left unanswered where Shadow and Bone last left off.

"I think towards the end of season one you've got so many questions built up about Kaz," Carter said. "Who he is, why does the things he does. Why he's quite so morally gray and rude to people and kind of difficult and doesn't seem to accept the handouts that are given to him."

Motives may be secretive for now, but Carter expects audiences to have a clearer idea of exactly who Kaz is sooner than later.

"I hope that around the halfway point of season two, you're getting a real picture of why he is that way," Carter continued.

While Season 1 ends with Kaz aiding Alina Starkov in her fight against the Darkling, a complete 180 from his initial efforts to kidnap the newfound Sun Summoner, his natural cold-heartedness leaves his allegiances in constant question. His priorities have always revolved around revenge and money, making his trustworthiness something that has a quick expiration date.

Fans last see Kaz, alongside Jesper Fahey and Inej Ghafa, boarding a ship heading for Ketterdam. Kaz alerts his allies that wealthy merchant Dreesen and gang leader Pekka Rollins will be coming after their heads upon their return to the city. In order to move forward, they will require the assistance of a Heartrender, a role that Nina Zenik will seemingly fulfill.

All will be answered when Shadow and Bone Season 2 premieres on Netflix this Thursday, March 16th.