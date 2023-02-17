Watch: Shadow and Bone Season 2 Debuts New Trailer

Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse is alive on Netflix. The first installment of her novelized world, Shadow and Bone, was adapted for the streaming service in April 2021. Following the story of Jessie Mei Li's Alina Starkov, Season 1 chronicles her journey through the Fold, a barrier that splits the Ravka nation in two. Along this journey, Alina discovers that she is an extremely rare Grisha called the Sun Summoner, a magic user that is prophesized to destroy the Fold and ultimately save the world. Knowledge of the Sun Summoner's existence sparks the interest of the Kerch, who task a gang called the Crows to kidnap her.

A couple of backstabbings and betrayals lead to the Fold being weaponized to help Ben Barnes's General Aleksander Kirigan and his Second Army conquer the world. While his plan doesn't come to full fruition, it does force Alina and her allies into hiding ahead of Season 2.

With just under a month to go until the sophomore installment arrives, Netflix has debuted the Shadow and Bone Season 2 trailer at IGN Fan Fest. The footage opens with brief frames of the first season's finale before revealing the return of a heavily-scarred Kirigan. Alina and company fear his approaching "unkillable army made of shadows," which are then shown attacking a ballroom. Alina begins training to take out Kirigan for good, teasing that she needs "the power of all three" ancient creatures. She already assumed the magical abilities from Morozova's stag in Season 1, and appears to be on the hunt for the firebird and Rusalye the sea whip. The trailer culminates in a stand-off between Alina and Kirigan, both appearing to be at the apex of their respective abilities.

Alongside the entire returning cast from Season 1, Shadow and Bone Season 2 will welcome Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov), and Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks) to the ensemble. Season 2 is also doubling the narrative, as it is set to cover the events of both Bardugo's Siege and Storm as well as Ruin and Rising.

"When we finished Season 1, it was hard not to feel like we'd just gotten started," Barugo said. "We had brought together this incredible team of actors and writers and directors, and our fabulous costume and set and stunt crews, and I felt like we were just getting rolling. And the thought that we were never going to get to see these new characters come into play, that we were never going to get to see the characters we'd already met meet their destinies, was heartbreaking to me. So to have this chance, and to be in the second season, really feels miraculous."

While this effectively wraps up the Shadow and Bone trilogy in this second season, there is room for follow-ups and spin-offs thanks to extensive Grishaverse lore.

"There's a lot for us to cover, of course. It can be far more than three seasons because Leigh's just written so many books and there's a lot of ground for us to cover," showrunner Eric Heisserer said back in April 2021. "I feel like this is going to remain strong and healthy even at four seasons and beyond that, who knows?"

Shadow and Bone Season 2 hits Netflix on March 16th.