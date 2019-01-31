‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Is Returning to ‘Shameless’ in Season 10

After taking a season off, Cameron Monaghan is officially bringing his beloved character Ian Gallagher back to Shameless.

Monaghan, best known to comic book fans as Jeremiah Valeska on Gotham, announced back in October that he would be leaving Shameless in the ninth season, instantly breaking the hearts of fans. Not long after that, series star Emmy Rossum announced that she was also leaving, and would make her exit in the Season 9 finale. This would mean Shameless would be out two of its most popular characters if it were renewed for a tenth installment.

Well, during the TCA winter press tour on Thursday, Showtime confirmed that the beloved show would be returning for Season 10, but that one of the stars would be coming back along with it. It was then announced that Monaghan would be reprising his role in the new season, though there is no word as to how he will return or when exactly he will pop back up.

Ian was last seen being thrown in prison, only to find out that his cellmate was none other than his ex-boyfriend Mickey (Noel Fisher).

Although Monaghan never explained all of the reasons behind his exit last year, plenty of fans assumed it was due in part to his commitment to Gotham‘s final season. Now that Gotham is on its way out the door, with only eight more episodes left to air, the actor now has more time, making it easier to commit to Showtime and Shameless.

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories – and thankful to Showtime for their continued support. We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast,” showrunner John Wells said in a statement.

Are you glad to see Cameron Monaghan returning to Shameless next season? Is there some sort of prison break or time jump in the show’s future? Let us know in the comments!