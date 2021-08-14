Watch: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu’s First Voiceover Role in Corner Gas Animated Clip

Before he makes his MCU debut in Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, actor Simu Liu is getting animated in Corner Gas Animated. The fourth and final season of the adult animated series, a revival of the sitcom Corner Gas about a small-town Canadian gas station, adds Liu in "The Fresh Prints of Bell Heir" episode as the hypnotist Gerald Mesmerizer. Corner Gas Animated reveals a first look at Liu's character ahead of the episode's premiere on Monday, August 16, on CTV Comedy Channel:

"I play the character of Gerald Mesmerizer, aka Hypnotist. Gerald is a very talented hypnotist," Liu says of his character in a behind-the-scenes teaser with series creator Brent Butt. "He hypnotizes Wanda (Nancy Robertson) but then accidentally doesn't un-hypnotize her. That weird programming lies latent in her brain for years."

Liu, who previously starred in the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience until its cancelation with Season 5, is the latest Corner Gas Animated guest star to stop by the Saskatchewan gas station. Other celebrity guests this season include Tantoo Cardinal (Apple TV+'s See, Stumptown), Canadian musician Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies), Mark McKinney (NBC's Superstore), Rick Mercer (The Rick Mercer Report), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), and a "secret Hollywood A-lister" to be revealed in the series finale.

The synopsis for the series-ending season of Corner Gas Animated:

The fourth and final season sees Brent (Brent Butt) impose a ban to keep his father from entering the gas station. Emma (Corrine Koslo) and Oscar (Eric Peterson) face off in a battle of impressions, but Emma is annoyed when everyone loves Oscar’s impression of her the most. Hank (Fred Ewanuick) discovers a bird’s nest, and sets up a livestream so everyone in town can watch the eggs hatch. Lacey (Gabrielle Miller), Wanda (Nancy Robertson), and Karen (Tara Spencer-Nairn) struggle to get noticed on a dating app, and Davis (Lorne Cardinal) and Karen are excited to do some bona-fide police work when an escaped convict is on the loose.

The Liu-guest starring episode of Corner Gas Animated premieres Monday, August 16, at 8 pm (ET/PT) on CTV Comedy.