She-Hulk Episode 8 Has Epic Netflix Daredevil Callbacks

After weeks of waiting and speculation, it finally happened — Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) made his way onto She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Fans have been eager to see him make his debut on the Disney+ series for quite a while, both to see his dynamic with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and to see how he fits into the larger landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe before starring in his own eighteen-episode Disney+ revival. Following three seasons of Cox starring in Netflix's Daredevil series, the bar was set pretty high for some fans — but the She-Hulk episode found some genuinely epic ways to pay tribute to his television roots. Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip it", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Jen and Matt on opposing sides of the same court case, as Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) was suing Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) for his seemingly-faulty supersuit. Through a series of events, Eugene kidnapped Luke to get him to make him a better suit, prompting Jen and Matt to suit up as She-Hulk and Daredevil to stop him. As the two reluctantly agreed to join forces, Jen was surprised by Matt's superhero identity, and when she asked if he called himself Daredevil, he confirmed as much — but not before a brief riff of John Paesano's main theme from the Netflix series kicked in.

Once they got to Eugene's "Lilypad" headquarters, Matt and Jen disagreed on the various ways to take out Leap-Frog's goons, with Matt wanting to take a more stealthy approach. His approach, unsurprisingly, involved fighting a group of the goons in a dimly lit hallway — something that became an iconic staple of the Netflix series' run. Of course, Jen ultimately intervened by smashing through the roof of the hallway, taking out some of the guards in the process.

"He has such reverence and love for that character. It's clear that the character meant so much to him, but he also came very game to play around," She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao previously told Collider. "He was totally up for more funny banter and having this fun dynamic with Jen and She-Hulk."

"It really feels like the character from the comics. It was so fun because he really does fit into the show so perfectly," the writer added. "They're both lawyers, and they're both superheroes. Who else can say that they have that in common? It was just very fun thinking about what their dynamics would be, based on the personalities of these two characters."

