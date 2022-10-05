She-Hulk Episode 8 Preview Clip Introduces Leap-Frog's Legal Battle

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been chock full of surprising connections to Marvel Comics lore, bringing some wild characters into the orbit of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Thanks to Jen's role as a high-profile superhero lawyer, a good chunk of those heroes and villains have popped up through various legal cases — and a newly-released clip from the show's next episode showcases the zaniest one yet. The clip, which was published by Entertainment Weekly, previews Jen's next legal client — Eugene Patillo / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), who moonlights as an amphibian-themed superhero... and who apparently is considering legal action over a defective pair of jet boots.

Who is Leap-Frog in Marvel Comics?

Leap-Frog has a unique Marvel Comics tenure — originally created by Stan Lee, Gene Colan, and Frank Giacoia in 1967's Daredevil #25, Vincent Patillo was initially a lowly inventor clad in a frog suit with enhanced flipper-shaped boots, which allowed him to jump great distances. Over the years, he went toe-to-toe with Matt Murdock / Daredevil several times, and was even represented by Matt's law firm in court. He eventually landed in prison and, upon his release, worked to support his young son, Eugene. Eugene later grew up and donned a version of his father's costume as Frog-Man, operating in a more heroic context (to the occasional chagrin of other superheroes).

Based on this clip, as well as the additional early looks that we've gotten, it seems like She-Hulk will be working with an amalgam of Leap-Frog and Frog-Man, with the latter's civilian name and altruistic intentions, and the former's superhero name. While we'll have to wait and see exactly where things go from there, we already know that he'll cross paths with Jen and Matt (played by Charlie Cox) in a superhero context as well.

