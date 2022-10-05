She-Hulk Fights Daredevil in New Episode 8 Preview Clip

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will finally reach the long-awaited moment in Episode 8: Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) meeting with Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox). She-Hulk has been teasing Daredevil's arrival since the first full trailer for the series – a milestone moment, as it will be the debut of a whole new Daredevil costume – one that was teased way back in She-Hulk Episode 5. It also marks the full-fledged moment that Charlie Cox transitions from the Marvel Netflix Universe to the MCU, as that single-scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was hardly sufficient...

You can only WATCH the She-Hulk vs. Daredevil sequence on ET, or get the full breakdown of the scene, below:

Daredevil vs. She-Hulk

The scene sees Daredevil trying to do his vigilante thing to one of Jennifer Walters' clients, who is desperately speeding in a sports car to the top of a parking garage. She-Hulk stops the car dead in its tracks, causing Daredevil to tuck and roll safely off the top of the vehicle.

"You need to back off," Daredevil warns She-Hulk. "You're making a mistake."

"You made a mistake when you messed with my client," She-Hulk tells Daredevil. "Because now I'm gonna whoop your ass."

She-Hulk uses some Hulk-smash moves to collapse the ground, but Daredevil's heightened senses let him literally hop and flip his way out of the Hulk-sized destruction.

Matt lands on the edge of the garage and talks trash to Jen, saying, "My ass remains un-whooped," before doing some crazy acrobatics down the side of the parking garage to the street below (in full superhero pose).

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

It's clear this is the first in-costume meeting for She-Hulk and Daredevil, born out of the courtroom meeting of Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock that likely precedes this scene. Previews have made it clear that Matt and Jen eventually connect the dots, and that Daredevil will be the one to help Jen balance being a lawyer and a superhero like he is.

"I had a really fun time with Tatiana, and the chemistry between those two characters, the back and forth, was so much fun," Cox told ET earlier this year. "We got to see a new side of Matt Murdock, a side of him where he's kind of enjoying his role and having fun and flirting."

So, fans will finally get Daredevil on She-Hulk, but they should remember that it will indeed be the She-Hulk version of Daredevil. If you want that tormented Matt Murdock who is beaten and bloodied, you may have to wait for Echo or Daredevil: Born Again to see it.

She-Hulk Episode 8 will stream on Thursday on Disney+