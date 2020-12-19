Marvel's Kevin Feige Says She-Hulk Is A Half-Hour Legal Comedy

✖

Though Marvel's content tends to tread towards light-hearted comedic fare the way it is, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is already promoting She-Hulk as an all-around comedy series. In a recent spotlight for Emmy Magazine, the producer confirms the series will be a half-hour legal comedy. As Feige points out, the studio has yet to do that, as the other shows the Burbank-based outfit has developed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expected to teeter towards the hour-long episode format.

Though the magazine interview with Feige took place well before his multiple confirmations at Disney's Investor Day earlier this month — he refused to confirm Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters in the piece — the format of the series itself isn't expected to change between now and the time it hits Disney+, whenever that may be.

In addition to Maslany playing the eponymous gamma-fueled attorney, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo will be returning to the series to play Abomination and Hulk, respectively. Though speculation had circulated all year of Ruffalo's involvement, he denied his appearance as recently as April.

"There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal," Ruffalo said in an interview this April. "There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table."

Now that Maslany's role has also been confirmed by Feige himself, she's broken her silence on social media by posting a She-Hulk tribute on her Instagram page.

"💚💚💚It’s offishulk!!!! 💚💚💚 Beyond excited to be Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk for @disneyplus @marvelstudios !!!!!!!!!," Maslany wrote. She included some images of her character from the comics, which you can check out in the post below:

She-Hulk has yet to set a release date.

