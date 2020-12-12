She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Breaks Silence on Casting News

✖

Thursday's Disney Investor Day live stream featured a ton of Marvel news, including updates about Disney+'s She-Hulk series. Not only will Mark Ruffalo be returning as Hulk/Bruce Banner but Tim Roth will be playing Abomination in the series for the first time since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate the news and he's not the only one. During the live stream, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany would be playing the titular character in the show. Maslany denied initial reports that she was cast in the role, but now that Feige has made it official, the actor has taken to social media to comment on the big news.

"💚💚💚It’s offishulk!!!! 💚💚💚 Beyond excited to be Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk for @disneyplus @marvelstudios !!!!!!!!!," Maslany wrote. She included some images of her character from the comics, which you can check out in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tat Maslany (@tatianamaslany)

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a high-power lawyer who gets into an accident that leads to a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. This causes Walters to get her own version of his Hulk powers.

"There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal," Ruffalo said in an interview this April. "There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table." After the news was announced on Thursday, Ruffalo shared an image of the She-Hulk logo on social media, writing, "Did you miss the Hulk?"

The showrunner for She-Hulk is set to be Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series will be part of a slew of original content inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. Wandavision is first on the docket, hitting Disney+ on January 15th.

She-Hulk does not yet have a release date for Disney+.