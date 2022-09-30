She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection

Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.

According to Fandom, Saracen can be described as follows: "Saracen became one of the first vampires on Earth, and he has successfully survived to the modern era. Therefore, he is considered a member of the group of extremely long-lived vampires known as the Ancient, along with Nosferatu, Verdelet, Boy, Marsden, and Lamia."

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming exclusively on Disney+!

What do you think about the latest episode? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!