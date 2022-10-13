She-Hulk Season Finale Homages The Incredible Hulk TV Series

When Marvel Studios was first teasing the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV series with its first trailers they included an homage to the classic The Incredible Hulk TV show from the 1970s. At the time fans thought that it was just a cheeky reference for the advertising but turns out it had a place in the TV series after all as She-Hulk's season finale featured a complete recreation of that show's classic opening credits. We've created a series of side-by-side comparisons from the original credits to what fans can watch on Disney+ right now.

It's unclear as of this writing how the credits homage was pulled off, though considering much of the same footage is used throughout it seems like an HD transfer of the show's opening was used along with some visual effects to switch out star Tatiana Maslany and Bill Bixby in certain sequences. There was also a different body double for the "Savage She-Hulk" that appears in the credits too. Actress Malia Arrayah Nahinu, who was the on-set stand-in for She-Hulk on the series, posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos, revealing that actor Devon Lewis played the dress-clad She-Hulk seen in the video. Check it out below along with our comparisons!