Marvel’s She-Hulk Teaser Has a Clever The Incredible Hulk Easter Egg

The first footage from Marvel’s She-Hulk made its debut on Friday, as part of the massive Disney+ Day event. The teaser provided a brief — but unique — look at the Marvel Comics’ heroine’s debut into live-action, with clips that fans are still processing. One element of the footage that has definitely stood out is the dynamic between cousins Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and one of their scenes together includes a surprising Easter egg. The footage ends with what looks like a self-aware advertisement for Jennifer’s law practice, in which she delivers the iconic “Don’t make me angry — you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry” line. The line — and the very construction of the scene, down to Bruce’s light blue ensemble — pays homage to an episode of the original The Incredible Hulk series, in which Dr. David Banner (Bill Bixby) delivered the line.

Given the fact that She-Hulk is the Hulk franchise’s first foray into television since the 1978 television series, the line is a clever homage to the origins of a lot of fans’ familiarity with the Hulk. Lou Ferrigno, who famously portrayed the physical version of Banner’s Hulk form on The Incredible Hulk, previously addressed the She-Hulk series earlier this year.

“I think it’s a good idea, but I think we have to get retrained from seeing too much special effects because the more authentic, organic the character can be, the more believable,” Ferrigno said in an interview at the time. “So we have to see what happens because it may work for ‘Star Wars’ — it may work for different films, but you know, when you have too much CGI, it gets confusing.”

She-Hulk stars Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers, which affect both her life as a lawyer and her newfound life as a superhero. The cast will also include Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Anais Almonte, and Renee Elise Goldsberry in currently unknown roles.

The ten-episode series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

