She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals If Daredevil Romance Is Serious

The budding relationship between She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is something many fans want to see progress, especially after the closing moments of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately for those "shipping" the duo, Maslany herself doesn't think it's something bound to last.

"I think Jen is half, like, trolling Matt… I think also there's something about the way Matt is with her, where it seems like he's just cool with who she is," the actor said in a recent interview with Extra TV."Jen's life is just starting to, like, open up, so I feel like I don't what her next thing is, but I feel like she has just started to come to this kind of wholeness in herself and getting to know herself and getting to trust and love herself."

Is She-Hulk going to be in Daredevil: Born Again?

Whether or not Maslany's Savage She-Hulk will appear in Daredevil: Born Again has yet to be seen. To date, Marvel's only confirmed Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be back, playing Murdock and Kingpin, respectively. Whatever the case, Cox has told us he's just happy to be back in the role. In fact, the actor subscribed to Marvel Unlimited once he found out he was returning to the role, all to start reading the character's comics from the beginning.

"It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories," Cox told us earlier this year. "I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

When is Daredevil: Born Again going to be released?

As it stands now, Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Given that it's received a massive 18-episode order its first season, it will likely run over a good chunk of the year, upwards of four months if the series is released weekly.