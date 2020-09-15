She-Hulk Rumored to Start Production in February

✖

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to endure across the country, that hasn't stopped some film and television productions from beginning to restart production or set a date for pre-production. Among those are multiple projects set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and it looks like Disney+'s She-Hulk series could soon be among them. According to a new report from The Direct, She-Hulk is set to begin production in February of 2021. The production would take place in Atlanta, Georgia, where several of Marvel's other recent Disney+ projects have filmed.

Granted, there's always a chance that Marvel's She-Hulk plans could ultimately be delayed again - especially depending on how the virus spreads in the coming months. After all, production on the series was initially poised to start in July of this year, and that obviously did not come to fruition.

If Marvel is able to film She-Hulk early next year, that could mean that fans could discover who is playing the titular role sometime in the coming months.

A slew of actresses have spoken out about potentially playing the role, from Alison Brie (who is reportedly a prototype for casting the part) to Stephanie Beatriz to Emily Hampshire.

"You know, I've been trying to follow it online a little bit, and there don't seem to be [updates]," Brie shared in an interview earlier this summer. "But it is always funny to me when something kind of takes off on the internet, and I'm getting my updates from fans tagging me in things on Instagram. I'm like, 'Oh, interesting. Oh, people are still talking about it. That's cool.'"

"I'd be very into playing She-Hulk," Hampshire recently told ComicBook.com. "I know that's happening, I've been hearing something about that. I didn't realize that -- I looked up the comic book and I didn't realize she was such a... You think of She-Hulk and muscles and stuff, but the person who's behind it is just such a cool character. So that, or I'd just love to play a comic book character. I think that would be the coolest thing."

She-Hulk will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao, and will follow Jennifer Walters gaining the abilities of her superhuman cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), which affects her life as both a lawyer and a superhero. The series will be just one of several Marvel series that are planned for Disney+, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight.

