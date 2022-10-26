She-Hulk VFX Artist Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Breakdown of K.E.V.I.N.'s Creation

Marvel Studios recently aired their finale for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service and it was definitely eventful. She-Hulk's finale featured everything you could think of, including the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil and even some extreme fourth-wall-breaking. During the episode the titular character isn't satisfied with how her series is concluding, so she breaks through the fourth wall and goes straight to Marvel Studios to try to reason with the creators. While at Marvel Studios, she meets a robot called K.E.V.I.N., which is clearly a parody of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and she convinces him to alter the finale to her liking and even bring back Matt Murdock. The artist behind creating the robot revealed some early concept art for the finale and even described the process it took to finish. You can check out the concept art below!

"An intimidating design to solve, I had to do a double take when I first read about K.E.V.I.N. in the script. Our team went through a whole range of designs inorder to find the right tone, level of technology and personality to be the machine representation of Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind the #mcu. It was my goal that the robot/machine should speak to Kevin's involvement and creation of #marvelstudios and the #mcu," Sze wrote on Instagram. "The machine would read Marvel comics, digest them, and work out scripts for our projects. Other parts that spoke to this included RGB camera lenses, film spools, and a server. You may notice that the server side of K.E.V.I.N. evokes the red and white Marvel logo letters. @chairman.gao was pushing to have Kevin's iconic hat on the machine. I figured there was a way to allude to the hat by using parts of the machine itself. I first tried using an ejected disk tray of a black console to represent the brim of the hat. The feedback was to take it further, making the hat more recognizable. Which is what ended up in the final design. It is my sincere hope that the audience finds this an acceptable representation of the man behind some of the most exciting films and shows in the last decade and more."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was the topic of some controversy over how the titular character's visual effects looked. She-Hulk was still being worked on when the first teaser was released so the CGI was unfinished, and fans tore the look apart. With the series so close to premiering, the people behind-the-scenes are spoke on fan outrage. During the TCA's, Jessica Gao, Kat Coiro, and Tatiana Maslany revealed how they felt about the CGI fiasco.

"In terms of the CGI being critiqued, I think that has to do with our culture's belief in its ownership of women's bodies," Coiro said. "I think a lot of the critique comes from feeling like they're able to tear apart the CGI woman. There's a lot of talk about about her body type and we based it on Olympian athletes and not bodybuilders. But I think if we had gone the other way, we would be facing the same critique. I think it's very hard to win when you make women's bodies."

"This is a massive undertaking to have a show where the main character is CG," the head writer says. "It's terrible that a lot of artists feel rushed and and feel that the workload is too massive. I think everybody on this panel is stands in solidarity with all workers. We stand in solidarity with what they say the truth is," Coiro who directed episodes of the series continued. "We work with them, but we're not behind the scenes on these long nights and days. If they're feeling pressure we stand with them and we listen to them."

"I feel incredibly deferential to how talented these artists are and how quickly they have to work. Obviously, much quicker than probably should be given to them in terms of like churning these things out. We have to like be super conscious of the work conditions which aren't always optimal." Maslany added.

