She-Ra Gets a Netflix Reboot From ‘Lumberjanes’ Writer Noelle Stevenson

For the honor of Grayskull! DreamWorks #SheRa and the Princesses of Power is coming soon to @Netflix! Read about the announcement on @EW: https://t.co/GDEsOs600Y pic.twitter.com/GnfA8N6kZx — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) May 18, 2018

She-Ra, Princess of Power, a spinoff from the ’80s toy-driven franchise He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, will get a Netflix reboot and makeover courtesy of Lumberjanes writer Noelle Stevenson, EW reports.

The series, now titled She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, sounds like it will regularly feature more than just one heroine at its center.

“I was always looking for the female characters in sci-fi and fantasy who were more than just the girlfriend,” Sevenson told EW. “I love the female characters in She–Ra. There isn’t another show quite like it.”

She-Ra debuted in 1985, before Stevenson was born, so she was not a fan during its original run for…well, let’s say logistical reasons.

The series will feature the voices of Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry) as Princess Adora and her heroic alter-ego She-Ra; Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy) as Castaspella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Marcus Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, and Jordan Fisher (Dancing With the Stars) as Seahawk.

Other cast members revealed in the first-look story include Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs) as Catra, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Katie and Alexa) as Frosta, and Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa.

“She–Ra was ahead of its time,” Stevenson said. “I’m so excited to bring these stories of female power and love and friendship back now when it seems like we need them more than ever.”

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has been in development hell as a feature film for years, with a parade of high-profile filmmakers joining and exiting the project.

There is no current release date for the series; more details and further quotes can be found in this week’s print edition of Entertainment Weekly.