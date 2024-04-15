Shogun: It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney Reacts to Fans Thinking He Cameoed in Show

Shōgun had to go to the internet to confirm whether or not It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney made a cameo in Episode 8!





It's Always Sunny In Edo – or is it? Has the gang really gone to Feudal-era Japan?

In one of TV crossovers we never thought we'd see, the worlds of FX's Shogun and FXX's It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia collided over the weekend. The whole thing started with Sunny creator, writer, star, and producer Rob McElhenney had a post go viral on social media. The post showed a character from FX's Shōgun – General Tomono, played by actor Hitoshi Masaki – who looked eerily similar to what Rob McElhenney would look like, if he tried to dress up like a Feudal Japanese lord.

The post from McElhenney quickly went viral, as fans speculated about whether or not McElhenney was making a sneak cameo in Shōgun, or whether this is was just a case of twin syndrome that was delightfully uncanny. Masaki quickly jumped in to verify it was him in the scene that McElhenney posted, but that hasn't stopped the Internet from continuing to have fun with the idea fo Rob McElhenney having a role in Shōgun. From It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia-style episode titles ("The Gang Goes to Feudal Japan") to famous quotes from Sunny being re-applied in the context of Shōgun... it's a pretty funny thread to fall into – especially if you're a fan of both shows.

Will Shōgun Get Season 2?

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has achieved the milestone of being the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time, heading into Season 17 (at the time of writing this). Shōgun, meanwhile, is based on a 1975 novel by author James Clavell, and it's a major question whether FX and Hulu/Disney will choose to keep the show going beyond the source material.

ComicBook.com got to speak with Shōgun editors Maria Gonzales and Aika Miyake and ask them directly what they know about Season 2 of Shōgun:

"I definitely feel very proud of the work that we've done and very satisfied with the show as is," Gonzales said. "At the time of completing, when we were done cutting, there wasn't really any mention of, or any serious plans about a Season 2. And I think that's kind of where we're at still. I'm not sure if it will happen. Obviously, it's out of our hands [laughs]; we're the last people [to know]."

"Personally, I want to see Season 2!" Miyake added. "I have no idea."

"There's definitely plenty to build on, for sure," Gonzales continued. "All these characters were given their due, and it really feels like the show could keep living in that respect. It was really well done."

Would you like to see Shōgun continue after Season 1?