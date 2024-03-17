Peak Geek TV (Shōgun & Invincible), X-Men Relaunch Revealed

This episode looks at the hot geek TV with Shogun, Halo, Invincible, and more! PLUS a look at The Crow trailer and Marvel's X-Men relaunch comics.

The ComicBook Nation Crew talks about all the great geek TV out there right now – including Shōgun, Invincible Season 2 Part 2 and big things happening in Halo! We also break down Marvel's X-Men relaunch event including the new comics and creative teams coming after the Krakoa Era!

PLUS It's been a crazy NEWZ week, with The Crow (2024) trailer dropping, Marvel's X-Men Relaunch being revealed, The Batman 2 delay, Neve Campbell back for Scream 7 – and MORE!

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Review

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Here's what ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had to say in his review of Invincible Season 2 Part 2:

Invincible Season 2 meets the challenge of a sophomore season – even if it doesn't do so without some flaws. The world of Invincible is successfully expanded, and most of the characters and storylines in that sprawling web feel important and necessary. It's always hard to predict where this unpredictable show will go next, but even the early hints will have most viewers hoping that promises of Invincible Season 3 arriving sooner before later are true. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation!

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows!

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)





After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!