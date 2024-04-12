CinemaCon 2024 Highlights & Fallout TV Series Review

This episode breaks down the biggest reveals of CinemaCon 2024, the new Fallout TV series, and powerful episodes of X-Men '97 and Shogun.

In this episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the new Fallout series from Amazon Video as well as the new episode of X-Men '97 and all the craziness from CinemaCon. That includes the new footage from Deadpool and Wolverine, Sonic 3, Inside Out 2, Gladiator 2, & Captain America: Brave New World! We also break down the big reveals (like that Transformers and GI Joe crossover) and even some comics with Ultimate X-Men, so get ready for a big show!

Civil War Review

(Photo: A24)

Here's what host Kofi Outlaw said in his Civil War (2024) review:

With Civil War Garland takes on his most ambitious story yet, writing and directing a vision of what it would look like if America's Culture War explodes into an all-out Civil War – and not in some distant dystopian future, but right here, and right now. By the end of the film, that sentiment persists, as we're left to wonder if a nation so violently divided could ever be healed again – even with significant symbolic action or "victory," on one side. More terrifying yet is the notion that all this horror and carnage is bubbling just below the surface of our current society, waiting to make this film all too real. Civil War will not be an easy film to engage with, but it is an important one to consider. Rating: 4 out of 5

Fallout TV Series Review

(Photo: Prime Video)

Here's what ComicBook gaming editor Tanner Dedmon said in his Fallout TV series review:

Even where the Fallout show slips on occasion with an unneeded kiss or a questionable encounter, time and time again, I kept marveling at how authentic the world felt. The original story told in Fallout is paramount to this trait since it lets us focus on the characters, world, and narrative rather than getting hung up on shot-for-shot remakes of key moments. Fallout is technically canon, according to Bethesda's Todd Howard, so it'll be under the microscope for nitpicking and "well actually" moments, but even when the show takes leaps to expand on the world, it always feels deserved. Rating: 4.5/5

