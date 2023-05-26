HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Series Before Season 3 Premieres

This summer is a big one for HBO. The premium network is bringing back hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones for its third season and debuting a new show from Euphoria's Sam Levinson. That said, HBO's summer will likely be remembered for its endings, not its new beginnings. This Sunday will bring the series finales of Succession and Barry, ending two of the most acclaimed shows currently on HBO after four seasons each. On Thursday, we learned that another acclaimed HBO series is on the way out.

The popular comedy/docuseries How To With John Wilson has a lot of fans out there, all of which will be disappointed to know that the new season of the show will be its last. HBO announced on Thursday that How To With John Wilson will end this summer with Season 3.

Fortunately, there is some good news with that announcement. The new season of How to With John Wilson is just a couple of months away, premiering on July 28th. The season will consist of six episodes, once again following John Wilson around New York has he attempts to help his fellow humans perform random, simple tasks. HBO also unveiled a trailer for How To With John Wilson Season 3, which you can check out below!

"As we started work on Season 3, I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren't available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff," Wilson said in a statement. "So if you're a fan of the show – thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there's a crazy trip you're about to take."

Nathan Fielder, the producer and star of shows like Nathan For You and The Rehearsal, serves as executive producer for How To With John Wilson. The first two seasons of the Emmy-nominated series consist of six episode each and are available to stream on Max.

Are you disappointed to see How To With John Wilson coming to an end? Let us know in the comments!