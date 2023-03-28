Shrinking Star Teases Season 2 Fallout for Finale's Shocking Death

Apple TV+ recently released the season finale of their latest hit series Shrinking, and it leaves everyone with a lot of questions. Shrinking arrives on the heels of Ted Lasso's success and has quickly risen to the charts. The series stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel and focuses on a psychologist's unlikely strategy to help his patients. During the season finale of Shrinking, a massive death occurs that had been building up since the first episode, but it seems that it might have some serious implications for the upcoming second season. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christa Miller revealed some of the fallout from the death.

"I kind of know what direction they want to take it next year, but I'm not consulted. Everyone was consulted about things they want to explore," Miller revealed. "I really love exploring my vulnerability. I feel like the second I get on [set] with Jason, I want to burst into tears I love him so much, and I'm hooked in. I kind of know a little where they want to go, and I think it's great. I think there are interesting things for everyone to do, and I think they really work on making sure every single person — and it's a big cast — has an interesting story. I definitely want to see more. I love this show. I don't want to be self-congratulatory, because I don't write the show. But I love the show."

"First of all, that last shot was such a beautiful shot, of her pushing her husband off the cliff. It was sunset. And I love being able to clear David Bowie's Modern Love. Although Harrison said to me at the wedding, "Christa, you couldn't have chosen something more slow?" I said, 'No, this works because we have the scene at the end.'" The Shrinking star laughingly added.

What is Shrinking About?

Here's how Apple breaks describes the series, "A new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning "Ted Lasso" star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, "Shrinking" will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel)who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives ... including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, Shrinking stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.



The new series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt."

