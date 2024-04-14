Silo Star Has Promising Update for Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+'s Silo just got a promising update. Speaking with Collider, series star Rebecca Ferguson shared that there are plans for the show's future, specifically that there is a plan for how the critically acclaimed series would wrap up and that seasons three and four could film together. She also confirmed that filming on Season 2, which had been delayed due to last year's actors' strike, had been completed.

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is," Ferguson said. "So, that's the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don't think it's a secret. The books are the books. It's three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So, I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we're absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we've done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we're now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

What is Silo About?

Based on Hugh Howey's bestselling Wool trilogy, Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, with their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who tries to find out answers to these questions face fatal consequences. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and stumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she ever could have imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The series is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (Band of Brothers, Justified), who also serves as showrunner. The first season of the series is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The series was given a quick season two renewal last June.

"It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic 'Silo' quickly become Apple's number one drama series," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a press release. "As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

"We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey's novels to life," said Yost. "Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it's an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

Season 2 of Silo does not yet have a release date.