Sugar Star Amy Ryan Reveals What Drew Her to the Apple TV+ Series

Amy Ryan has revealed what she's enjoyed the most about starring in the new Apple TV+ series Sugar. Ryan is a veteran of comedies and dramas, with her resume including stints on The Office and The Wire. Her latest acting role puts Ryan opposite Colin Farrell in Sugar, which takes a contemporary look at the world of private investigation. Farrell plays John Sugar, a private investigator hired to look into the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. There's a lot to like about Sugar, from its tone to the backdrop of old Hollywood. Classic movies are just one of the aspects of Sugar that appealed to Ryan.

ComicBook.com spoke to Amy Ryan about Sugar, where she was asked about how the Apple TV+ series splices in images from classic movies. When asked what classic movies would have influenced her character, Melanie, she laughed, "That's probably a question I should have asked myself when I was working on this character."

Ryan added, "I think that's one of the most exciting parts of the series, how it borrows from these iconic films. They are also major parts of the character. It's Colin's thought process that he refers to human beings from characters he knows backward and forwards from these films. I think that's just a beautiful element of the show, which I've never seen before." You can watch the interview in the video player above.

What is Colin Farrell's Sugar series about?

The description of Sugar reads, "Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."

The series also stars Kirby (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Wire), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling), and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg's overall deal following Invasion. Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Two Popes), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (The Offer).

Sugar premieres globally on Friday, April 5 with two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through May 17 on Apple TV+.