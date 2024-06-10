Silo & Severance Season 2 First Looks Revealed in New Apple TV+ Promo Trailer

Apple TV+ has a new promo trailer featuring first looks at the new seasons of hit series Silo, Severance, and more.

Silo Season 2 and Severance Season 2 both get first looks in a new promotional trailer released by Apple TV+. The sizzle reel of upcoming content for Apple's streaming service features several of its original features, including the multiverse relationship drama Dark Matter; the UK espionage series Slow Horses; the upcoming Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum film Fly Me to the Moon; Jake Gyllenhaal's police/courtroom murder mystery drama Presumed Innocent; Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's dramedy Shrinking – as well as new upcoming new series and features like George Clooney and Brad Pitt's crime-caper comedy Wolfs; Natalie Portman's period piece murder-mystery Lady in the Lake; Matt Damon and Casey Affleck's Boston crime heist film The Instigators; and Vince Vaughn's restaurant world crime mystery series Bad Monkey.

As you can see from that list, it's pretty much a lot of crime-caper content coming to Apple TV+, except for two big sci-fi breakout hits with Silo and Severance.

The Silo footage scattered across the trailer shows star Rebecca Ferguson's character, Juliette Nichols, making her way across the wasteland outside the Silo shelter (previously teased). A later bit of new footage is more enticing: Silo's villain character, Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) holding a rally to whip the citizens of the Silo into a frenzy.

"We are not finished! We will safely leave the Silo!"

That's a pretty big development to be teasing this early; Silo's highly acclaimed first season kept its scope small, with the sci-fi murder mystery contained to the old missile silo that had been converted into a dystopian stronghold. Now it looks like the conflict will be spilling out into the wasteland – which we saw in the Season 1 finale is littered with other possible Silos to conquer.

Silo book series author Hugh Howey has already teased that Season 2 is "one of the best things I've ever seen."

Severance replayed some early teaser footage of star Adam Scott's character Mark Scout coming to work at Biotech company Lumon and getting the meta-welcome from Mark's supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman), who informs him (and the audience) that "It's been awhile," (as in awhile since the show first aired in 2022).

Some new Severance teaser footage finds Mark on a boardroom-style table, with visual "glitches" suggesting that his in-work and out-of-work personas are starting to experience some serious crossover. Mark is seen in his work attire fleeing through the perfect-white hallways of Lumon, unsure of where to run. It all works as a visual metaphor teasing how the show will pick up from the game-changing Season 1 Finale, in which Mark realized his "severed" connection between his work self and life self was hiding dark secrets that had him living a lie.

Silo and Severance are two of Apple TV+ biggest wins in genre TV, and getting both this year could be a huge win for the streamer.