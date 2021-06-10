SilverHawks Toys Are Back: Ultimates Figures Go up for Pre-Order Today

By Sean Fallon

The "partly metal, party real" cyborg space police team known as the SilverHawks are making an action figure comeback thanks to Super7. A wave of SilverHawks Ultimates 7-inch scale figures are set to launch today, June 10th, and we have all of the details you need to get your pre-order in right here.

If you are unfamiliar, SilverHawks was an animated series from Rankin/Bass Productions that ran for 65 episodes starting in 1986. The series was designed to be a spaced-based version of their previous series ThunderCats, though its following was of the cult variety. If you were a fan at the time, you might recall the original toys from Kenner. The figures from Super7 are definitely an upgrade.

The first wave of Super7 SilverHawks Ultimates figures will include Quicksilver, Steelheart, and Buzz-Saw priced at $55. A supersized 11” version of the villain Mon*Star will also be available for $85. The figures will include super articulation, swappable heads, swappable hands, and plenty of accessories. Here's how to get them...

Pre-orders for the SilverHawks figures are set to go live starting today, June 10th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. After that time, you should be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth. Note that these figures are made-to-order, so the expected release date is a bit farther off - Spring 2022. However, Super7 has revealed that fans can look forward to lots of additional SilverHawks figures in the future:

“At long last, it is a pleasure to finally bring back SilverHawks to battle Mon*Star and the forces of evil throughout the universe,” said Super7 Founder & Owner, Brian Flynn. “What is super exciting is that the ULTIMATES! figures are just the beginning. We have a much larger relationship with SilverHawks LLC, and we will see SilverHawks available again for years to come.”

