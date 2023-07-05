Smallville Actress Allison Mack Released From Prison

Smallville star Allison Mack has been released from prison after her involvement with a strange cult. CNN reports that the actress is out in the world according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Mack was a high-ranking member of Nvixm, a group that manipulated women into becoming "slaves" to leader Keith Raniere. Details about the case shocked a lot of observers. Nvixm was basically sex trafficking women and got brought down after a long investigation. Back in 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Before the trial even began, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges in 2019. That seems to have earned the Smallville actress some leniency.

This is a developing story…