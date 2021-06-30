Smallville Actress Allison Mack Sentenced In NXIVM Sex-Slave Case

✖

Allison Mack, who is best known for playing the role of Chloe on DC's Smallville, faced sentencing today after pleading guilty to charges related to recruiting women into NXIVM. NXIVM was portrayed as a network of self-help programs but ended up being not only a pyramid scheme but also a secret sex cult, and Mack was one of the people recruiting women to be a part of that sex cult, who ended up being branded with group founder Keith Raniere's initials. The charges against Mack allow for her to face 14 to 17 and a half years in prison, and now she's been sentenced. The court has decided that Mack will be sentenced to 3 years in prison and also have to pay a $20,000 fine.

Mack wrote a letter that was filed with the court last week (via The AP), where she said devoting herself to Raniere's organization "was the biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life" She also wrote “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

Mack's lawyers submitted a statement in court papers, writing “The NXIVM saga and the story of Ms. Mack’s descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack. Ms. Mack now understands that this was the best thing that could have happened to her at that time."

“As alleged, this long-running conspiracy crossed multiple avenues of criminal activity, which included, among other things, electronic monitoring; identity theft; extortion; victim smuggling; and illegal trafficking of a victim after a period of unlawful confinement. The details of these alleged crimes become more and more grim as we continue to dig deeper into the conduct of this organization and its intended mission,” William Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office said in July. “Today’s superseding indictment highlights our commitment to bringing justice to NXIVM’s many victims.”

Mack was arrested a few days after Raniere, who had fled to Mexico after authorities started to get close. He was finally arrested in March of 2018 and sent back. to the United States for trial. He was eventually sentenced to 120 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking.