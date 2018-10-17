‘Smallville’s Allison Mack Granted Extra Time to Run Errands While Awaiting Sex Trafficking Trial

Smallville’s Allison Mack is still awaiting trial for her charges of sex trafficking, but she will have abit more room while she waits to get things done.

Mack has been on house arrest ever since the hearing where she pled not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and is currently wearing a GPS location device. Originally she was only allowed to leave her parents home for things like medical appointments and case related meetings, but her legal team requested she be given extra time outside of the house to attend college and make runs to stores for basic amenities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The court granted this request, giving Mack an additional three hours a week to run errands. The request stated that she needed extra time to “purchase groceries, supplies, and other necessities”, and Brooklyn federal court judge Nicholas Garaufis granted that request (via Fox News).

At the moment Mack is living in her parent’s home in Los Alamitos, California, but she will be moved to Brooklyn eventually, and prosecutor Moira Penza isn’t thrilled that Mack’s ankle monitor is going to be removed while she’s traveling.

Penza issued a statement to the court saying “In light of the foregoing, the government respectfully requests that the Court order that Ms. Mack is to remain on continuous electronic monitoring while on pretrial release, including when traveling by air.”

Mack is not the only one being brought up on charges, as Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere are also part of the case. Bronfman is allowed to leave her Brooklyn apartment three times a week, a much stricter schedule than Mack has, despite being out on $100 million dollars bond secured by $50 million in assets, while Mack is only out on $5 million bond. Raniere, who was the leader of the Nxivm group, is still in prison.

Mack has also been granted time to peruse her acting career and attend college since she had been on good behavior for three months.

Her team said “The proposed modifications will allow Ms. Mack to contribute to society and her own self-betterment while she awaits the resolution of the criminal charges. These activities not only will allow Ms. Mack to use her time productively while awaiting trial but will also assist with her reintegration into society if she is vindicated of the charges or even in the unlikely event that she is convicted after trial.”

The trial will start on January 7th.