SNL Cut Pete Davidson's Final Sketch Which Featured an Eminem Cameo

Saturday night was one of endings for NBC's Saturday Night Live. Not only was it the Season 47 finale for the long-running sketch comedy series, but it also marked the end of the run for four of SNL's biggest stars with Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all exiting the series. Each of the performers made their goodbyes throughout the episode's sketches, including Davidson joining Colin Jost at the "Weekend Update" desk. But Davidson had one more moment from Davidson, a "Cut for Time" sketch that not only saw Davidson pay tribute to series creator Lorne Michaels but featured an appearance by Eminem as well.

In "Forgot About Lorne", released by NBC on Sunday, Davidson raps in a riff off of "Forgot About Dre" and pays tribute to Michaels' legacy in a hilarious videos that features some wild deep fakes of Michaels as Davidson raps about his legacy. The fun comes to an abrupt end, however, when Eminem himself shows up to tell Davidson to stop with the parodies, which have been a hallmark of Davidson's time on SNL. You can check it out for yourself below.

Late last week, it was reported that Davidson along with McKinnon, Bryant, and Mooney would be leaving SNL following the Season 47 finale. Ahead of the episode, Davidson confirmed his departure via a message shared by SNL writer Dave Sirus on Instagram.

"From Pete: This video was taken 8 years ago. Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one. When I got the show, I was 20 years old, and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did," Davidson wrote.

He continued, "I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. ⁃ Resident young person Pete Davidson"

As for what's next, Davidson has several projects in the works, including the upcoming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies from A24 while McKinnon is lending her voice to a character in DC League of Super-Pets and will also appear in Margot Robbie's Barbie movie.

