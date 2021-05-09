SNL's Chad Is Elon Musk's Last Hope for SpaceX Mars Colony

✖

Saturday Night Live’s Chad got to help with SpaceX’s Mars Colony. Elon Musk was the host of SNL this week and the Internet was discussing this at length. Pete Davidson’s character is usually a hit with people and his place among the space goofiness was appreciated by fans of the SpaceX figure head’s mission. For those who don’t know, Musk is planning to take civilians to Mars in an effort to colonize the red planet. That sort of innovation would seem to be a ways off, but that hasn’t stopped his most ardent defenders from wanting to live out their Mobile Suit Gundam fantasies. For Musk, this entire episode of SNL played out like an extended commercial for his various causes. Tesla, SpaceX, and Dogecoin were all mentioned at some point. (Heck Grimes even managed to be included as Princess Peach for some bizarre reason.)

Speaking of Grimes, they also posted about the show on Instagram. Check out the message down below: “Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to a friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said “SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet” they said. “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

Musk tried to make his amends during the monologue: "I know I sometimes say or post strange things but that's just how my brain works," he explained about his hectic Twitter presence. "To anyone I've offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars and I'm sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?"

The Tesla magnate also delivered the promo for this episode, where he said he would try to behave himself for Mother’s Day. “Hi, I’m Elon Musk and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus,” he began. “And, I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.” Cyrus interjects with a quick jab at “rules, no thanks!”

