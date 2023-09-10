Elon Musk and Grimes Reveal Existence of Third Child, Techno Mechanicus

Elon Musk and Grimes have revealed the fact they've had a third child together, one that's been kept from the public eye for the duration of their young life. The big reveal comes in Musk's upcoming biography, in which he and Grimes are said to have had a child earlier this year named Techno Mechanicus.

It's the third child between the "semi-separated" couple after X Æ A-12 in 2020 and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk in 2022. Techno Mechanicus, nicknamed Tau, is Musk's 10th child and three different women.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk previously told Page Six of his relationship with Grimes. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Grimes has talked about how difficult her first pregnancy was before on Instagram. "Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I'm starting to feel bad haha... how do y'all cope with working and having a baby?? I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more," they wrote. "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall's experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."

"I just didn't rly understand what I was getting into. It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder," Grimes continued. "Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I'm also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don't mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn't even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."