Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Asks Elon Musk to Re-Verify His Twitter Account on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Kelly Rizzo is reaching out to Elon Musk to have her late husband Bob Saget's Twitter account re-verified on the anniversary of his death. Musk has been making drastic changes to Twitter ever since purchasing the social media company late last year, with verification being one of his primary focuses. Changes to the subscription service Twitter Blue have caused accounts to lose their blue checkmark unless they sign up for the service, or if they are a famous legacy account. It would appear the Bob Saget Twitter account no longer has its blue checkmark, which is something Rizzo is hoping Musk will rectify.

"Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one year anniversary of Bob's passing, I saw he's no longer verified?" Kelly Rizzo wrote on her own Twitter account. "My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help)."

"And the only reason I'm addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this," she added. "He'd say, 'Hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I've tweeted over the years, how will they know it's for sure me!?'"

Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

The family of Bob Saget revealed the cause of the beloved Full House star and comedian's death. On February 9, 2022, Saget's family released a statement, expressing gratitude for the love and support from fans as well as revealing that Saget's death was the result of head trauma with the authorities determining that the trauma was accidental. Bob Saget died on January 9th at the age of 65.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort for us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family's statement reads. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Saget died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 after being found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Saget had just completed a comedy show in Jacksonville the night before, having shared on his social media how much he had loved the show and getting back to stand-up. In addition to his comedy career, Saget is best known for his role as single father Danny Tanner on Full House, a role he played for the better part of a decade, endearing the actor in the hearts of fans as one of America's beloved television dads. He was also the host of America's Funniest Home Videos between 1989 and 1997 and appeared in a number of other television series, including The WB's Raising Dad which saw him play another television dad and was the voice of future Ted Mosby in the narration of How I Met Your Mother.

Photo credit via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images