Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan to Make Hosting Debut

It's a day of firsts on Saturday Night Live. With another new episode of the live sketch comedy scheduled for Saturday, January 28th, Michael B. Jordan is set to make his hosting debut at Studio 8H. With Creed 3 set to hit theaters in just a matter of weeks, the Black Panther alumnus is appearing in supporting of the highly-anticipated threequel. In fact, the actor's first promo for the series earlier this week even lampooned his Creed character.

Jordan is being joined by Lil Baby, who's also make his debut as musical guest. Though it's the rapper's first time as a headlining musical guest, he previously appeared on the show as a featured artist during DJ Khaled's musical guest gig in 2019.

Is the SNL cast on strike?

Earlier this week, the editors behind SNL's pre-recorded sketch segments authorized a strike if NBCU opted not to honor the group's desire to form a union. In total, around 20 editors are a part of the group. Shortly after the strike was authorized, officials with the network reached out though it's not clear if a deal has been reached yet.

"The film workers at SNL last year made it clear they want a union, and management acknowledged their wishes," Cathy Repola, national director of Motion Picture Editors Guild told Deadline. "Therefore, it's very disappointing that despite the Guild's best efforts, there is still no framework for a contract in place. We remain committed to getting a contract in place as soon as possible and leave all options on the table to achieve that goal."

NBCU reportedly reached out earlier this month, though officials with the MPEG found the network's initial offer "unacceptable."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.