The Last of Us Fans Discuss What Foods Would Turn Them Into Zombies

The Last of Us continues to set streaming records for HBO, enough so the cable provider has already renewed the hit series for a second season. While the infection largely spreads throughout pores in the video game, the latest episode revealed that infections were passed globally because of infected flour and associated grains. Now, people are revealing which flour-involved foods they wouldn't be able to give up in spite of a potential infection if it were to happen in real life.

"Part of the issue with the spores is that you run into them quite a bit in the game, although not as much as people think, and if there were that many spores and they were airborne, that infection's gonna go even faster," The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin previously said of the change. "It's hard to imagine how anyone escapes it, and people would probably be wearing masks all the time. In the game, the second you leave a spore space, you're like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa! Get a mile away.'"

