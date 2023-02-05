The Last of Us Fans Discuss What Foods Would Turn Them Into Zombies
The Last of Us continues to set streaming records for HBO, enough so the cable provider has already renewed the hit series for a second season. While the infection largely spreads throughout pores in the video game, the latest episode revealed that infections were passed globally because of infected flour and associated grains. Now, people are revealing which flour-involved foods they wouldn't be able to give up in spite of a potential infection if it were to happen in real life.
"Part of the issue with the spores is that you run into them quite a bit in the game, although not as much as people think, and if there were that many spores and they were airborne, that infection's gonna go even faster," The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin previously said of the change. "It's hard to imagine how anyone escapes it, and people would probably be wearing masks all the time. In the game, the second you leave a spore space, you're like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa! Get a mile away.'"
Pretzels
For me it’d be Auntie Anne’s cinnamon sugar pretzel. It’s already killing me slowly, might as well just finish the job.— Tommy Stella (@tommy_stella) February 4, 2023
Taking It All From Us
the last of us be like “i’mma ruin mushrooms, flour and strawberries for y’all. have a nice life”— everett • tlou spoilers! 🌿 (@hisbrokenwatch) January 31, 2023
Pancake Mix
How I’m looking at the pancake mix, sugar, and flour in my pantry after watching the Last of Us pic.twitter.com/czzietKyMw— TΣRRΨ (@Terry__E__cook) January 30, 2023
Tortilla
Reading “The Last of Us” theories while munching down flour tortillas.— Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 18, 2023
No Cereal
i didn’t add the cereal i usually do because the last of us made me scared to eat grains/flour pic.twitter.com/TunS8DM5V6— 🌟 (@realitysurfingg) February 1, 2023
Flour on the Rocks
i got the last of us fungus disease by eating a 5 pound bag of raw flour— ret (@rad_milk) February 3, 2023
Doritos
Me watching The Last of Us when they're talking about how the infection spread through flour and grain while I'm eating food with flour in it knowing I'd be dead right now if it was realpic.twitter.com/q0A7zSrVEh— Babooshka (@BAB00SHKA_1) January 23, 2023
For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast will include breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. Eastern every Sunday