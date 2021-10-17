Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Squid Game in Country Music Video Parody

Squid Game and at a fraction of the cost of original series like . As such, it seems like it was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live parodied the South Korean show. Three episodes into the new season, Saturday Night Live rose to the occasion with host Rami Malek, Big Wet, Pete Davidson performing a music video parody of Squid Game. In the video, Malek and Davidson are broke country-pop singers who enter into the Squid Game to pay off their debts. Davidson wins after killing all of his friends, but he doesn’t prove any more capable of handling his money after the Squid Game than before he entered. You can watch the video below.

In Squid Game, 456 desperate contestants compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery. Per Netflix’s official synopsis, “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

https://youtu.be/vWdHPMhy270

Fans are already asking for a second Squid Game season. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at a possible follow-up in a recent interview.

“I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes, told Variety. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Even so, Dong-hyuk also said, “there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

