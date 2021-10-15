Squid Game Creator Responds to Sequel Pleas

The popularity of Squid Game cannot be overstated, with over one hundred million viewers having already watched the South Korean produced live-action drama which places participants into a life or death game with the promise of eliminating their respective debts. While the television series has become the most popular series ever released on Netflix, a second season has yet to be confirmed, though in a recent interview, director Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about potential ideas for a season two while also diving into the big finale of the first season that wrapped the first story of these childhood games with a deadly edge.

In chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, Dong-hyuk explored the final moments of the first season and how he interpreted Gi-Hun’s actions:

“It’s true that season one ended in an open-ended way, but I actually thought that this could be good closure for the whole story, too. Season one ends with Gi-hun turning back and not getting on the plane to the States. And that was, in fact, my way of communicating the message that you should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you should start thinking about who has created the whole system — and whether there is some potential for you to turn back and face it. So it’s not necessarily Gi-hun turning back to get revenge. It could actually be interpreted as him making a very on-the-spot eye contact with what is truly going on in the bigger picture.”

On top of this explanation, Hwang also explained that while he hasn’t solidified the story for a season two, he extrapolated on what could potentially happen in the upcoming adventures should Netflix pull the trigger and bring Squid Game back:

“But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

