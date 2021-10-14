Squid Game Star Addresses Potential Return in Season 2

A second season for Squid Game feels like an absolute certainty for Netflix. The Korean thriller has taken the entire world by storm, setting a new Netflix record with 111 million viewers in its first four weeks on the service. Netflix hasn’t announced a second season of Squid Game just yet, but given its immense success and open-ended finale, there’s almost no way we don’t see another installment sooner rather than later. When that new season is eventually announced, Squid Game‘s main star is ready to jump back in. (WARNING: The rest of this article contains major Squid Game spoilers.)

Lee Jung-jae stars in Squid Game as Gi-hun, the gambler who enters the games to get out of debt and takes on the identity of Player 456. In the Season 1 finale, Gi-hun becomes the only player to survive the games, making it out with a massive amount of money and a new approach on life. One year later, he finds out about another game that is set to begin, and seemingly makes the decision to go join it, in an attempt to stop the people in charge.

Assuming there is a Season 2, Gi-hun will likely be a major part of it, and Jung-jae is more than excited to take on the role once again. While speaking with EW through a translator, Jung-jae opened up about his willingness to return for another season, even if Gi-hun isn’t the main character.

“Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” the actor said. “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

The final episodes of Squid Game Season 1 revealed glimpses of a much bigger world surrounding the games. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered so fans are hoping Season 2 will arrive in the near future. No matter what the next season brings, it at least sounds like Gi-hun will be a part of the action.