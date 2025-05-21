7 Sons of Anarchy Characters That Didn’t Deserve to Die

Sons of Anarchy plays out very much like a cautionary tale on why it’s inadvisable to join a motorcycle gang and do crime. As the show unfolds, characters who were once full of life (and humanity) evolve into monsters whose sole purpose is to serve their own selfish interests. Over time, the show begins killing off key players who are the most stout of heart and all that remains by the end is a collection of largely irredeemable characters. Watching the most accessible cast members gradually succumb to death is no easy feat, yet some of the demises in question are harder to take than others.

With a focus on that, we are looking back on seven Sons of Anarchy characters who undoubtedly did not deserve to suffer an untimely demise.

7) Eli Roosevelt

Roosevelt’s (Rockmond Dunbar) death is a tough one to take in. He’s a primarily good guy trying to do the right thing. Yes, he chose a dangerous line of work in law enforcement, but that does nothing to justify his tragic end. He is one of the few characters featured on the series with redeeming qualities. In a sea of monsters willing to kill their own kin to protect themselves, Roosevelt remains a stand-up guy.

Roosevelt pays the ultimate price for nothing more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time, making his death feel especially senseless. Sons of Anarchy Season 6 finds Juice (Theo Rossi) killing Roosevelt after the lawman learns that Gemma (Katey Sagal) killed Tara (Maggie Siff). While it’s easy enough to see why Juice does what he does, it doesn’t make Roosevelt’s death any easier to stomach.

6) Eric Miles

Miles (Frank Potter) is a recurring character in Season 3 and Season 4 of Sons of Anarchy. His death marks yet another unnecessary demise in the program’s storied timeline of underserved fates. The character dies in Season 4, Episode 6 when Juice shoots him in the head for threatening to tell the club how Juice surreptitiously came into possession of a brick of cocaine.

Nearly no character on the series is innocent, each knows that they are putting their life on the line by virtue of their association with the club, however, Miles deserves better. He is far more loyal to the MC than Juice and is right to try to speak up. Adding insult to injury, Juice kills Miles before he ever gets patched in as a full member. That’s a far cry from the fate he deserves.

5) Jury White

Part of what makes Jury’s (Michael Shamus Wiles) death so tragic is the idea that he always seems to be looking out for Jax (Charlie Hunnam), likely due to a sense of loyalty to Jax’s late father. Jury keeps his cool, even though Jax has a hand in his son’s untimely death. Loyalty like that should be rewarded, instead, Jax’s downward spiral sees him shooting Jury in a fit of rage. Yes, Jury pulls his gun first, but Jax started the confrontation … and ended it.

Jury’s death is part of a greater pattern that sees Jax repeatedly betraying and or killing people close to him, often people who care deeply about him. While that can easily be seen as a commentary on the corrosive nature of criminal activity, it’s still tough to watch his downward spiral unfold in the later seasons. The same can be said of watching him take out Jury.

4) Piney Winston

Piney’s death in Season 4 of SOA gutted fans. The character is beloved because he still has his humanity intact despite years of involvement with the MC. Piney is not as hardened as many of his peers in the club and he isn’t afraid to stand up to Clay (Ron Perlman). Sadly, that leads to Piney’s ultimate undoing when Clay kills him to advance his own standing in the club and keep Piney quiet.

Some fans take comfort in knowing that Piney knew what he was getting into when he stood up to Clay. Seeing as he was in failing health, Piney knew his death was imminent, perhaps laying the groundwork to take Clay down with him seemed like an acceptable outcome. Regardless, that doesn’t make his demise much easier to endure in the moment, or in the grand scheme, for that matter.

3) Tara Knowles

Although some might argue that Tara becomes less likable as the series goes one, she’s primarily driven by a desire to protect her family and herself. So, while she evolves plenty from where her arc begins and becomes gradually more prone to solve problems with violence as she’s embedded in motorcycle club culture, she is still far more humane than most of her onscreen counterparts. Not to mention, she’s rarely acting out of pure selfishness.

Tara’s death at the end of Season 6 leaves Thomas without a mother, a devastating blow which is further compounded by the decidedly downbeat series finale that sees Jax taking his own life and orphaning young Thomas entirely.

2) Donna Winston

Donna (Sprague Grayden), Opie’s loyal wife meets an untimely fate in Season 1 when Tig (Kim Coates) accidentally shoots her in the head. Her death hits especially hard because it is entirely preventable and her only real sin is guilt by association.

Seeing as Donna’s husband Opie (Ryan Hurst) is one of the few members of SAMCRO who demonstrates empathy and nearly unwavering loyalty throughout, her death feels especially tragic. Though tragic, her passing shouldn’t necessarily come as a total surprise. The show features ruthlessly, violent characters who shoot first and ask questions later. This is one case where asking questions before shooting would have been mighty advisable.

1) Opie Winston

Seeing Opie beaten to death by gang members in prison while fellow club members watch, helpless to come to his aid, stands as one of the most devastating developments in a series filled to the brim with devastating developments. The impotence that Tig, Jax, and Chibs (Tommy Flanagan) feel in that scene mirrors the sense of helplessness many viewers describe when they recall it.

Poor Opie deserved so much better. He is such an altruistic character, even going so far as to serve time for Tig. He consistently puts the greater good of the MC ahead of his own, often to his detriment. The club costs Opie everything he has, including his father (Piney) and his wife (Donna). Watching him go out like he does feels like adding insult to injury and then pouring salt on the wound that remains.

Now that we have shared our top seven picks for the most undeserving character deaths from Sons of Anarchy, it’s time for you weigh in, dear reader. Take to the comments section to let us know which character death hits the hardest for you.