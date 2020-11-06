Charlie Hunnam Reveals If He'll Return for Future Sons of Anarchy Projects

✖

Charlie Hunnam revealed if he would be open to a return for future Sons of Anarchy projects. The actor played Jax Teller on the wildly-popular show. As it was drawing to a close people everywhere lamented that there wasn’t more story for them. Well, with the talk about spinoffs and revisiting the series had fans hoping. He talked to People Magazine about his experience with the series and was very positive about his growth as an actor. Hunnam said, “Well, frankly, it gave me a career... And it gave me the ability to have confidence that I was going to be able to make [acting] work as a lifelong career." But, when it comes to breaking the seal on how Sons of Anarchy ended, he’s not entirely sure that it's time to rev up the engine for that right now. However, maybe one day it could change.

"I would never, ever put that cut back on. I would never put his rings back on. Not even for Halloween. It was a very deep experience,” he elaborated. “I lived with that character inside me for years, like, in a very real way. In a way that manifested in ways that I could never even [have] imagined."

"He's dead now," Hunnam quipped. "So there would be no ever bringing him back... When he died, he died." The final episode did see the character die, and there does not look like there was any way of escaping his ride into the sunset, or more accurately, making the ultimate sacrifice to complete his part of the story of SAMCRO and fulfill his father's vision.

In some further comments about his start, the star was very reflective about the road that led him to this moment.

"I think I went into Sons of Anarchy being a pretty unaccomplished actor in terms of my skill set," Hunnam explained. "I wasn't one of these people that were born enormously and innately talented. I had to really cultivate a skill set… [It's] where I cultivated a lot of that skill set was going to work and shooting 10 pages a day on Sons of Anarchy for seven years. I feel like that was my college days."

He added, ”I went in knowing very little about the process of acting and came out knowing a little bit more."

