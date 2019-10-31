South Park Takes Shot at Harvey Weinstein, Continues Feud With China

Since it first started airing more than two decades ago, South Park has always taken every opportunity to criticize just about everything that exists in our world, especially if its controversial. One of the most controversial topics in the entire world right now is the Chinese government’s reaction to the pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong, as the country has moved to shut down and shut out anyone or anything that speaks against it in regards to the issue. China has cancelled NBA games over a tweet from one team’s GM, just to show how poorly it takes criticism. South Park has gone all in on tearing down China in its 23rd season, and on Wednesday night, it stirred the pot by addressing another one of the world’s most reviled and controversial names.

The recent episode of South Park not only took aim at China, but also at Harvey Weinstein, who has been making more headlines recently by appearing at a comedy club (only to be booed and called out by those on stage once he was recognized). The new episode began with Randy wearing a mask of Chinese president Xi Jinping during the opening credits. Later on in the episode, the same character called the police to inform them that he’d been raped by Harvey Weinstein.

All of this comes a couple of weeks after the 300th episode of South Park, which was largely dedicated to the bashing of the Chinese government. Initial criticism of China in the season premiere led to South Park being immediately banned in the country, pulled from all TV networks and streaming in the wake of jokes. The very next episode, South Park‘s 300th, the series doubled down on its comments, with Randy Marsh at one point exclaiming “F**k the Chinese government!”

“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” read a scathing statement from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone earlier this month. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune in to our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10 p.m. Long live the great Communist Party of China. May the autumns sorghum harvest be bountiful. We good now China?”

By the way things went on Wednesday night, it doesn’t look like South Park is going to be backing down in its war on China any time soon.