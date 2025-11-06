South Park Creators Make Big Real-Life Change Following Recent Controversies

South Park hasn’t been holding back much in recent days, with Matt Stone and Trey Parker taking swings at quite a few real-life figures with the latest episodes. For its recent Halloween special, the Comedy Central series poked fun at the recent construction at the White House, while also making jokes about the Trump administration across the board. With so much controversy surrounding the series, recent reports have arrived that seemingly point to the fact that Parker and Stone are making a real-life change to South Park Studios itself. Said change might mean the studio is taking things a little more seriously in the real world.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, South Park Studios has employed a new guard outside of its Marina del Rey office. While an official comment on this change wasn’t released by either Matt Stone or Trey Parker regarding the extra security, it certainly would make sense. South Park hasn’t just been poking fun at Donald Trump and his administration, but it released an episode earlier this year that lambasted deceased political commentator Charlie Kirk. The episode itself has been pulled from Comedy Central’s rotation following Kirk’s death, but remains on Paramount+ where it can still be streamed. With the twenty-eighth season set to release three additional episodes this year, we have to imagine that more controversy is set to erupt in South Park for 2025.

South Park’s Wild Future

Throughout the twenty-seventh and now twenty-eighth seasons of South Park, Parker and Stone have had to bypass their regular weekly schedule. Instead, episode releases have been either bi-weekly or have needed even more time to be dropped on Comedy Central and Paramount+. Parker and Stone’s production details have become legendary in recent years as the pair and their creative team often will work on a new episode even on the day of release, submitting an installment to Paramount on the same day.

Earlier this year, Stone even shared his statement regarding why one previous episode wasn’t able to release on time: “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.” When it comes to the final three episodes of this latest season, and the last episodes to air in 2025, the current plan is for them to arrive on November 12th, November 26th, and December 10th. At present, there has been no word regarding the possibility of these episodes being delayed, but considering South Park’s recent history, that remains a very real possibility.

Luckily, regardless of when South Park episodes air, Parker and Stone are in it for the long haul when it comes to their beloved animated series. Paramount brokered a $1.5 billion deal with the creators, garnering them a future for at least a few more years. With Paramount/Skydance CEO David Ellison backing the pair, it doesn’t appear as though Kyle, Kenny, Stan, and Cartman will be canceled anytime soon.

