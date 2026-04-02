South Park’s Biggest Project is Finally Streaming For Free

South Park has been in the news quite a bit over the past year, with headlines ranging from the subject matter of the show itself to behind-the-scenes production controversies. Luckily, the small Colorado town has returned to the news in a way that might be seen as a major boon for the fans. Following the end of season 28, Trey Parker and Matt Stone are planning to create new seasons every year for the foreseeable future. The good news that has landed for South Park doesn’t look to the future, however, but instead, focuses on the Comedy Central show’s past.

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Tubi has been a major player in the streaming wars, and not just thanks to the platform offering its television and movie offerings for free. In recent days, the streaming service has added quite a few major Cartoon Network series to its roster, while also riding high on acquiring several entries from the Looney Tunes franchise. Adding to its expansive library, the platform has recently added the first movie of the South Park franchise, South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut. While this is the only entry from the Paramount series on Tubi so far, the arrival of the franchise’s first movie might be the opening salvo for more material featuring Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny to land on the free streaming service. You can watch South Park’s first movie for free by clicking here.

The Future of South Park

image courtesy of Paramount

As mentioned earlier, South Park’s twenty-eighth season ended late last year, though the Comedy Central franchise still has plenty of gas left in the tank. As a part of the deal with Paramount that was struck last summer, the company run by Stone and Parker, Park County, netted an astonishing $1.5 billion USD. What Paramount/Skydance gets out of the deal is around forty more episodes in the years to come, with the television series streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Clearly, this deal didn’t include the movie thanks to the Tubi reveal, but the studio is still placing its faith in the long-running animated series.

As for what the future seasons will entail story-wise, that is a question that might not be answered for some time. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have stated in the past that each South Park season might only be finished shortly before the arrival of the episodes themselves. The creators have even gone so far as to say that they can still be working on an episode the same day as its premiere. While season twenty-nine has yet to reveal a release date, it will arrive at some point in 2026 as the deal between Park County and Paramount dictates it so. With the upcoming merger between Paramount and Warner Bros potentially on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if this union has any effect on the sleepy Colorado town.

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