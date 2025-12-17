Every South Park Season 27 & 28 Episode Ranked From Worst to Best

South Park made its return to Comedy Central after a few years away with ten brand new episodes. Halfway through its run, it was surprisingly revealed that this counted for two new seasons with Season 27 and Season 28 coming to an end before the end of the year. Now that both of these seasons have wrapped up their stories, it’s the perfect time to look back on it all and see just how well the seasons have done over the course of the year. And it’s really been a wild year with a ton of wild episodes.

South Park really kept fans guessing with each new episode after it debuted with of its most watched and most controversial episodes in the series’ history. It might have been a bumpy ride at first as series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were very open with fans about how they initially had no idea how they were going to follow up its massive premiere, but the plane managed to stick the landing. But now’s the time to look back on all of South Park’s 2025 episodes, and rank them from worst to best.

10). Got A Nut

“Got a Nut” is unfortunately the worst aged episode of Season 27. It was in a rough place already as it followed the highly controversial premiere, and even took some time for Parker and Stone to recalibrate their plans for the rest of the year. But now in the wake of everything that has happened in the real world since, the ideas sparked by the Cartman and Clyde plot here were ultimately dropped heading into the rest of the episodes.

It was ultimately for an understandable reason too, but it’s not like this episode was so great in its own right either. It really did just have a single joke (killing dogs) that it ran into the ground, and the direction it was taking with Cartman likely didn’t have legs.

9). Sermon on the Mount

“Sermon on the Mount” was the most watched episode of South Park in many, many years as its controversy helped bring the franchise back to the spotlight for many who might have lapsed in how well they had been keeping up with it all. But while it was an important episode addressing everything that happened at the time, and was the most direct in its commentary on those real world events compared to the rest of the season, it was just entirely chaos.

This sense of chaos worked for the episode itself, but it’s not exactly an episode that you’re going to want to see more than once. Especially when many others this year were just put together much better overall.

8). The Woman in the Hat

The first Halloween special for South Park in quite a long time, “The Woman in the Hat” sees Parker and Stone directly address complaints fans had about the episodes. They had been largely dominated by Trump thus far, and when Stan complains about the current state of the town it’s a pointed critique of the show itself. That being said, it’s also an episode dominated by the Trump half of things. It just so happens that it works out for such a fun special.

This is the episode that addresses Melania Trump’s mysterious place in the White House to great effect, and with it uses her as the source the “haunting” that the rest of the staff are afraid of. It’s fine in its own right, but when looking back on the rest of the season, it’s also an episode that didn’t really go anywhere from this point on.

7). Sora Not Sorry

South Park has previously taken on the use of artificial intelligence technology in the past with episodes like “Deep Learning,” but this return to the idea does get some fun mileage out it. Naturally, it goes to the extreme as the kids start using classic children’s characters to do awful things to their classmates. Then it sparks the fun overarching story for Detective Harris as he and the police try to figure out what’s actually going on. This was also thankfully the episode where it started to turn the tide on its use of Trump, and build towards the finale.

That being said, this is also the episode where Trump and Vance have a sexual encounter and it really takes things to a whole new level. It was clear at this point that the season long story would be reaching its climax one way or the other, so it was great to see some actual forward momentum at last.

6). Turkey Trot

With so many fans hoping to see the boys involved in one of the new episodes, “Turkey Trot” was one of the more closer examples we got. Though it means dropping whatever plans there might have been for Cartman amidst the “67” meme joke and its seeming possession of him, it does mean that he gets to team up with the others as the boys try to scheme and win the Turkey Trot. It feels classic in the way Cartman tries to win the race itself, and classic in the end result.

The only element holding back the episode its its use of Pete Hegseth. If you’re not a fan of the joke and the “Danger Zone” parody along with it, then you’re not going to like his use in the episode itself. But when compared to how other notable figures have been blended into South Park, it is one of the more funny examples of how to actually do it right.

5). Sickofancy

Randy Marsh only get one focus episode this year, and “Sickofancy” is one of the most consequential for him in years. With Tegridy Farms on its last legs, Randy does everything he can to save it (including giving Towelie to Trump as a bribe) but ultimately leaves it for good. It’s the change fans have wanted for Randy in seven long years, and it was pretty funny to get there.

Randy might have been dominating so much of South Park in the last few years, but it’s hard to argue when you see episodes like this really pushing him to chaotic limits. As the one Randy episode this year, it really does do quite a lot to make itself stand out.

4). Wok Is Dead

“Wok Is Dead” was the first episode this year to take on a pop culture meme, and it did so with a fun and twisted take on Labubu. Seeing Butters dumping all of his money in the attempt to get a specific rare one for Red, it was a good twist to see that these toys ultimately were a tool for Satanic rituals. On the Trump side of things, there is an unfortunate single joke runner here too.

With the “butt baby” of it all being repeated multiple times, it’s in that grey area of where it might be enough times to go back around from being annoying to be funny once more. It’s going to depend on each person on whether or not that’s actually the case though.

3). Twisted Christian

But even with all of the chaos throughout the year, South Park is always best when it focuses on its characters and how they are changing in an increasingly chaotic world. This episode is a gem as not only does it involve the boys once more, but also dives into Jesus Christ. He had been forced into the school as the counselor early on in the year, but this episode sees him coming against PC Principal’s methodology.

Jesus goes through an existential crisis as he tries to find his place within the new take on Christianity in the more modern era, and as a result ends up changing himself drastically compared to before. We get to see this paid off later in the season, thankfully, but this also seems like a thread for PC Principal that we’re going to continue to see flesh out in the seasons to come.

2). The Crap Out

Spread across two seasons over the course of the year, South Park was able to land the plane when it came to the story it began with. Though Trump has been dominating the year, it was all leading to Satan’s birth of the Antichrist as Trump and Vance tried to stop it. This brings them to the town at last, and Stan gets put in the middle of it all trying to get his life back together after everything he had gone through over the course of the year as well.

It might be neglecting the other South Park characters in order to finish telling this story, but this focus ends up being for the best. Because once again, there’s something special when South Park focuses on its characters to bring out the best story. And while this focus on Trump ends up dominating yet another episode, it’s the best Trump has been all season in terms of depiction and direction. And given that it also might be a goodbye to the heavy use of the character, there’s a little bit extra there too.

1). Conflict of Interest

There’s one episode that hit the absolute sweet spot this year as “Conflict of Interest” combined every element South Park introduced across Season 27 to bring it to a fantastic end. With a betting app taking over the school and thinking Kyle’s mom was going to do some awful things, Cartman and Kyle funny enough end up on the same side for totally different reasons. This is another one of those examples that feels like a classic Cartman scheme episode, and that puts him on a colliding path with Kyle.

But funny enough, an interesting twist to it all is the fact that Cartman and Kyle ultimately come to a satisfying emotional resolution when it all ends. Even the Trump side of things goes for broke with a Looney Tunes-esque plot that features a lot of slapstick and physical comedy. It just made for the best balance of tones and ideas this year, and was South Park’s best episode of 2025.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!