Space Force: Netflix Releases Trailer for Steve Carell's New Comedy

Following the unveiling of the real-life military branch recently, Netflix's Space Force is delivering some exciting content of its own. The highly-anticipated comedy series, from The Office duo of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, takes a satirical look at the debut of the space-centric Armed Forces unit, and the people who are chosen to bring it to life. On Tuesday morning, Netflix released the official, full-length trailer for the new series, which reveals all you need to know about Carell's newest venture. You can watch the trailer in the video above!

Space Force stars Carell as an Air Force general who thinks he's being given a certain promotion, only to discover that he's being tasked with running the newly-announced Space Force. Nothing goes exactly as he plans and his character soon learns that militarizing space may be as ridiculous as it sounds.

John Malkovich also stars in Space Force, alongside Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels serves as the showrunner with Howard Klein serving as executive producer. Not only does this mark an Office reunion between Daniels and Carell, but it also sees the acclaimed TV producer alongside Schwartz once again, after having worked with him on Parks and Recreation.

You can check out the official Space Force synopsis below.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance."

In addition to the series, which launches on May 29th, Netflix is releasing a podcast that accompanies the show. Hosted by Space Force star Jimmy O. Yang, Inside Joke: Space Force Podcast will dive into the making of the series, with various stars and creators joining the conversation.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.