Everything That’s Happened to Jessica Jones After Season 3

Jessica Jones made her big debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again, after she made a name for herself on her own Marvel Netflix series for three seasons. However, when Jessica returned, she was very different from how she appeared when viewers last saw her. Jessica was back with Daredevil to help him in his war against Wilson Fisk’s anti-vigilante task force, as well as a CIA group who had attacked her at her home. It was this part of her story where Daredevil: Born Again showed viewers that Jessica Jones had changed psychologically, while remaining the powerful hero she was in her Netflix series.

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Here is a look at six things that happened between the last season of Jessica Jones and her return in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

6) Got Back With Luke Cage

Image Courtesy of Marvel

There were a lot of hints about Luke Cage for people who listened to what Jessica Jones was telling Daredevil. The last time anyone saw Luke and Jessica together, he showed up in a cameo appearance in what ended up as the series finale of Jessica Jones. As fans of Marvel Comics know, Luke and Jessica ended up together and had a daughter named Danielle, and that scene made it look like they might end up together if there was another season of Jessica Jones on Netflix. It didn’t happen, but it seems that Luke and Jessica did get together after her series ended, and at least had a baby.

The Jessica Jones TV series ended in 2019, and thanks to things like the Blip and more, there has been a lot of time between her story there and her return in Daredevil: Born Again. It doesn’t seem like Jessica and Luke are still together, as she hinted that Cage went to work for the CIA and Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard). Since it was the CIA (whom Mr. Charles works for) that attacked Jessica’s home, there is a good chance Cage will be back for vengeance next season. This could lead to the mayor storyline from “Devil’s Reign” that he took on in the comics.

5) Became A Mom

Image Courtesy of Marvel

As mentioned, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage (presumably) had a child in the MCU. However, she is no longer a baby, and thanks to the time that has passed, Danielle (played by twin actresses Annabelle Ivlev and Isabella Ivlev) looks like a little girl under 10, no longer a toddler, during the attack on Jessica’s house. It was a humorous, yet seemingly deadly, scene as only Danielle was seen in the house playing with a flash grenade, while Jessica was outside (still unseen), beating up the CIA agents sent to kill her. It is hinted at that the flash grenade can’t hurt Danielle, and she has her parents’ powers.

Danielle Cage is straight out of the comics. Jessica learned she was pregnant in Alias #28 (2004), and the girl is Luke Cage’s daughter. Danielle’s first appearance was in The Pulse #13 (2006). While Cage won’t return this season, he has already been seen filming the third season of Daredevil: Born Again, and when he learns that someone threw a grenade in the house where his daughter was playing, things should get a lot more violent on the Disney+ series.

4) Settled In the Suburbs

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The scene that showed Jessica Jones for the first time had her living in a nice suburban house with her daughter Danielle when the CIA black ops team attacked to kill her. According to Jones, she just wanted to live in the suburbs in peace, and not deal with the vigilante lifestyle anymore while she was raising her daughter. However, as the scene showed, she didn’t have a choice.

This is also where Jessica admitted that the CIA was sending out feelers to try to get anyone with superpowers to work for them, and she refused. She hinted that Luke Cage didn’t say no, and maybe Danny Rand agreed to it as well along with his friend, since both are returning to Marvel in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. However, it seems that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine had Mr. Charles send a team to kill Jessica in her neighborhood for refusing and to silence her, and it backfired.

3) Experienced Sporadic Power Loss After Pregnancy

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The biggest change for Jessica Jones as a vigilante also has to do with her being a mother to Danielle Cage. Jessica tells Daredevil that her powers are on the fritz, and she sporadically loses them in unfortunate moments. This happens during a fight with the anti-vigilante task force, where she is mowing down people and using her super strength, but then she loses her powers momentarily, and Daredevil has to save her.

This isn’t explained, and it will likely be something Daredevil: Born Again will explore in the future storylines. However, Jessica says this has been happening since Danielle was born, which makes it a strong parallel to how she wasn’t ready to be a mother. Her confidence could be shattered. It could also have something to do with her daughter having her parents’ powers as well. Giving birth could have weakened Jessica, as she might have lost some power when she transferred it to her daughter. That is all speculation, but it is something the show will deal with later.

2) Still Doing Investigative Work

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Jessica Jones admits that she had stopped operating as a vigilante, and she rejected Val’s offer to be part of her CIA black ops team (like the Thunderbolts* were in their movie). This is why Val sent a team to kill or capture her. However, Jessica also said something else here. She admitted that she has been investigating Val and the black ops that she was building, which might be why Val tried to kill her.

This means that, even if Jessica is not a vigilante anymore, she has still been working as a private investigator. She at least has the skills to dig around and figure things out. There is always a chance Luke Cage went to work for Val to help get more information, secretly working to help Jessica here.

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Of course, this also leads to the one big reveal that Jessica Jones has been keeping up with the Defenders, although she hasn’t really connected with Daredevil until Season 2, Episode 6, “Requiem.” There have already been images teased of Jessica with Luke Cage and Iron Fist, as Season 3 is currently filming, so the entire Defenders team appears ready to return next season.

It is unclear how deep Luke Cage might be in the CIA operations, or if Danny Rand is with him. However, if Daredevil: Born Again goes the same route as the comics, Luke might be the man who stands up and runs for the mayor of New York City to help give the city someone they can trust to fight for them, which could also help redeem him from his hinted downfall at the end of Luke Cage Season 2.

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